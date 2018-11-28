ABBA have launched a Twitter account and announced their arrival on the online platform.

The Swedish band marked their arrival on the site with a reference to one of their classic albums and so far have a small following.

A post on the newly launched account includes an image of the album cover for the 1976 release, Arrival. The post reads: “We have Arrived to Twitter! #Arrival #ABBA”

Their first post also contains an emoji of a helicopter, referencing the helicopter the band are sitting in on the cover of their 70s album.

In the first hours of the account’s existence, ABBA accrued fewer than 1,000 followers and have so far liked only one post on Twitter.

The first comment on ABBA’s inaugural post read: “Hope you’ll be more that just Visitors!”