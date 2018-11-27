Restless Jamie Dornan invented ‘roof potato’ game to kill time on set

Actor Jamie Dornan says he invented a time-killing game called “roof potato”, which involved hurling vegetables in between takes for an upcoming period drama.

Unable to sit still while waiting to shoot scenes for Death And Nightingales, the star launched potatoes at a slate roof and caught them as they fell off.

An embarrassed Dornan was speaking at a screening for the new BBC Two drama, and called on others to join the game, invented at a rural cottage used as the setting for his character’s Fermanagh home.

Matthew Rhys, Ann Skelly and Jamie Dornan at a screening for Death And Nightingales (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I invented a game called roof potato, which was invented at the cottage. It had a nice slate roof, and there’s loads of potatoes lying around.

“I can’t sit still for very long. I basically got a potato and it threw it on the roof. Then you’ve got to catch them. Anyone can do it, if you’ve got a potato and a roof over your head you can play it, you’re in the game.”

Dornan played alongside co-star Ann Skelly as they waited for shooting to begin, but fellow actor Matthew Rhys missed out.

Rhys said: “I never played. I thought it was some Dornan method thing.”

Death And Nightingales airs on Wednesday November 28 at 9pm on BBC Two.