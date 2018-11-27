Pogues star Shane MacGowan marries partner of more than 30 years

Shane MacGowan and his partner have married after 32 years together.

The Pogues frontman, 60, and journalist Victoria Mary Clarke, 52, tied the knot in a small ceremony in Copenhagen in Denmark on Monday in front of guests including Johnny Depp.

Clarke shared pictures from the big day on her Instagram page, one of which showed her alongside her new husband MacGowan in his wheelchair with Depp beside him.

She wore a vibrant red gown for the day and a floral headband.

Actor and musician Depp, who has long been friends with MacGowan, served as the wedding guitarist.

Clarke shared details of the nuptials on the eve of the big day, writing in The Sunday Independent: “There will be a tiny civil ceremony in an anonymous City Hall, there will be no white dress, nobody will be ‘given away’, there will be no flower girls or page boys or matrons of honour.

“We haven’t even got wedding rings.”

She said she and MacGowan had wanted to keep the wedding as a “non-event”, but that they found it “impossible to keep it a total secret” and that “a few of our friends and family have elected to make it a tiny but beautiful thing”.

Fairytale Of New York singer MacGowan, known for leading the Irish punk band the Pogues from the early 1980s, and Clarke started dating several years after they first met when she was 16.

The pair became engaged 11 years ago.

MacGowan has experienced health problems in recent times and he has used a wheelchair after injuring himself in a fall in 2015.