John Malkovich says Agatha Christie fans may ‘hate’ his version of Poirot

John Malkovich has said that Hercule Poirot and Agatha Christie fans “may just hate” his take on the Belgian detective.

The Oscar-nominated actor is set to star in a BBC adaptation of The ABC Murders by the beloved and prolific crime writer.

Malkovich will bring a different look and mannerisms to the distinctive detective, losing the waxed moustache and the Belgian accent in favour of a goatee beard and English diction.

The actor admits that some purists may hate the re-imagining of the character, in an adaptation by Sarah Phelps, who has previously worked on The Witness For The Prosecution.

Crime writer Agatha Christie (PA)

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Malkovich said: “There was a certain amount of convincing the Agatha Christie estate about this version, and I was involved in some of those conversations.

“There was never anything unpleasant or difficult.

“But obviously this is a very known and loved character, and there may have been some worries that we weren’t, as it were, saluting that.

“Poirot and Christie fans may just hate all this, I have no idea.”

Malkovich says he was told by director Alex Gabassi that he wanted the new-look character to match the style of Malkovich that he saw from a photo shoot, complete with bald head and beard.

The actor said: “I said ‘sure, that’s the way I normally look, if that’s what you want, then fine’.”

The full interview is available in Radio Times magazine out today.