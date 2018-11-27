Jameela Jamil takes aim at stars who promote diet and beauty products online

Jameela Jamil has slammed celebrities who sell diet and beauty products online.

The television presenter and actress, who is currently starring in US sitcom The Good Place, shared pictures of Iggy Azalea, Khloe Kardashian, Amber Rose and Cardi B advertising goods via social media.

The celebrities were promoting products claiming to help with dieting.

Jamil captioned the post: “Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons”, before tweeting: “If you tell your fans to be thinner, you don’t love your fans. You don’t give a shit about them or their mental health or self worth.”

Cardi B has been criticised for advertising dietary supplements online (PA)

It came after British star Jamil, who used to present Channel 4’s T4 programme, had earlier criticised Cardi B for advertising a detox product on her Instagram page.

The rapper shared a video showing her dressed in underwear, five months after giving birth to her first daughter.

In the caption, she said she was “thankful” to the product’s manufacturer for “getting this momma bear bod right”.

On Saturday, Jamil posted a screenshot of the post and wrote: “They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense ‘detox’ tea.

“GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do.”

Jameela Jamil is starring in US sitcom The Good Place (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY.”

Cardi B, 26, later joked she will never get caught short because “there’s public restrooms everywhere… ooo and bushes”.

London-born Jamil, 32, has become a prominent campaigner on female issues, calling for a focus on body confidence.

She started an Instagram account, @iWeigh, dedicated to helping women “feel valuable and see how amazing we are, and look beyond the flesh on our bones”.

The project is personal for Jamil, who as a teenager suffered from an eating disorder which she blamed on being bombarded by images of how women should look.

I was the teenager who starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be. I was sick, I have had digestion and metabolism problems for life — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

She said on Twitter: “I was the teenager who starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be. I was sick, I have had digestion and metabolism problems for life.”