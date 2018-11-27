Charles Venn to face tricky rumba in Strictly’s Musicals Week

Charles Venn will face one of the most-feared routines in this Saturday’s musicals week episode of Strictly Come Dancing – a rumba.

The Casualty actor and his professional partner, Karen Clifton, who have previously been in the bottom two three times, will perform the notorious dance to Maria from West Side Story.

The sensual, rhythmic routine is known for often putting competitors in the dance-off, and is believed to be more difficult for the novice male dancer to master.

♬ Get ready to sing along! The sound of #Strictly Musicals Week is calling ? https://t.co/8zD9RAj2oa ♬ pic.twitter.com/3Ektr3rnU8 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 27, 2018

Other songs and dances confirmed for this weekend’s show include a Charleston for Steps star Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice to The Lonely Goatherd from The Sound Of Music, and a salsa for YouTuber Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell to a Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat megamix.

Former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts will attempt to make a comeback with a quickstep after finding herself in last week’s dance-off.

She and dance partner Pasha Kovalev will perform the upbeat routine to Funny Girl’s Don’t Rain On My Parade.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will tackle an American smooth (foxtrot) to I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables, and Paralympian Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will dance an American smooth (Viennese waltz) to the South Pacific tune I’m In Love With A Wonderful Guy.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7.05pm on Saturday on BBC One.