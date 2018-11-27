Ariana Grande parodies Mean Girls in teaser for Thank U, Next video

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett steals the show in the new teaser clip for Ariana Grande’s music video for Thank U, Next.

The US pop star has heavily parodied the hit 2004 teenage film in the short video, which comes ahead of the release of the hotly anticipated video for her number one single.

The teaser opens with YouTube star Colleen Ballinger posing as a pregnant teenager.

In a similar style to a scene from the cult Lindsay Lohan film, Ballinger says: “One time on Twitter, I heard that Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we could be pregnant at the same time.

“Turns out it was just a rumour.”

Bennett, who played Lohan’s character’s love interest Aaron Samuels, pokes fun at a line from the film about his hair.

He says: “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back. She’s not wrong.”

The clip also stars pop sensation Troye Sivan, and even makes a not-so-veiled reference to Grande’s engagement to Pete Davidson coming to an end.

Grande, 25, has given her millions of fans hints at the video in recent days, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of herself on set, teasing its female-led film inspirations, including Legally Blonde and Bring It On.

Thank U, Next has been one of Grande’s biggest hits, and it is currently on course to land its fourth consecutive week at number one in the UK singles chart.