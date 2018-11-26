What we have works – Sunetra Sarker and husband will live apart half the week

Ackley Bridge star Sunetra Sarker has revealed she and her new husband will continue to live separately for half of the time, saying: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The actress, 45, tied the knot with her long-term partner Scott Carey earlier this month after dating for six years.

Sarker, who lives in Bristol with her 13-year-old son Noah from her first marriage and Carey, who lives in Kent with his two children, will remain living apart – spending half the week together.

She told Hello! magazine: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“What we have works for everyone, no one’s missing out, our children get on well, no one’s being compromised.”

Sunetra Sarker (Hello!)

Sarker and company director Carey married in two ceremonies – one traditionally British, the other Indian – at the Matara Centre in the Cotswolds.

“Scott really wanted to merge our two cultures,” Sarker said.

Advertising

The former Casualty actress told the magazine she didn’t make a final decision about her wedding gown – an off-white, tulle sleeveless dress by Maggie Sottero – until four days before her big day.

She said she walked into a bridal gown shop after having second thoughts about the first dress she had bought and said: “I’m getting married on Thursday – do you have anything?”

“I thought ,‘What am I doing? Have I gone mad?’” she said.

Hello! magazine (Hello!)

Read the full article in Hello!, out now.