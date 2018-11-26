The Jacksons and Tears For Fears join Hampton Court Palace Festival bill

The Jacksons and Tears For Fears have joined the line-up for the Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The groups join Kylie Minogue on the bill for the event next summer.

The Jacksons will take to the stage on June 7 for a celebration of their back catalogue of half a century.

The stars will perform hits such as ABC, I’ll Be There and The Love You Save.

New wave stars Tears For Fears will perform on June 18 and 19.

Curt Smith, of the band Tears for Fears (PA)

They will treat the audience to a night of their greatest hits, including Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Shout and Mad World.

Now in its 27th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of open-air concerts.

Artists perform in a 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s Tudor Palace.

Tickets for The Jacksons and Tears For Fears’ concerts go on sale at 10am on Friday November 30.