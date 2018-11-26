Take That on course for eighth number one album with new record Odyssey

Take That are likely to top the charts this week with their new record Odyssey.

The boy band’s new release, a greatest hits collection with reimagined songs and three new tracks, is currently outselling the rest of the top five on the albums chart at the midweek stage, according to the Official Charts Company.

It has so far shifted 89,400 copies in combined sales, including downloads, already making it the fastest-selling album from a single artist of the year so far.

#Odyssey is out now! Go give it a listen and let us know your favourite track below ?? https://t.co/qSf2yxx5WF pic.twitter.com/97rJ6R8q8f — Take That (@takethat) November 24, 2018

Compilation album Now 100 is the current leader overall, having sold 176,000 copies in its first seven days on sale earlier this year.

If Odyssey continues at its current pace, it will be the eighth number one album for Take That, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary with the record.

Sir Cliff Richard’s new release, Rise Up, is currently at number two, and is likely to be his highest charting album for 25 years.

It is the singer’s first record of new material in 14 years, and comes after his legal battle with the BBC following its coverage of a police raid on his home in 2014.

Advertising

The rest of the top five at the halfway stage of the charts week is completed with Michael Buble’s chart-topper Love down to number three, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at number four and Alfie Boe’s new record As Time Goes By in at number five.

Rita Ora (Yui Mok/PA)

Rita Ora’s new album Phoenix, her first in six years, is on course to debut at number six.

Over on the singles chart, Ariana Grande looks set to land a fourth week at number one with Thank U, Next.

Advertising

The US pop star’s single has dominated the chart in recent weeks, and its ongoing success means that Little Mix’s Woman Like Me, featuring Nicki Minaj, is likely to stay in second place.

However, the current number three – Thursday by Jess Glynne – is fewer than 500 combined sales behind the Little Mix song, so could steal the number two spot on Friday.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow, from their film A Star Is Born, is at number four and Without Me by Halsey is at number five.