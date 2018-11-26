Kym Marsh, 42, to be a grandmother

Kym Marsh has revealed she is going to be a grandmother.

The Coronation Street actress, 42, said she cannot wait to welcome her 21-year-old daughter Emilie’s first child, having been a young mother herself.

Marsh became a mother at the age of 18 with son David, and had Emilie at 21, with ex-partner Dave Cunliffe.

She and ex-husband Jamie Lomas also have seven-year-old daughter Polly, who was born two years after their son Archie died due to a premature birth.

Marsh told OK! magazine: “I’m looking forward to being a young grandmother.”

Kym Marsh’s daughter Emilie is pregnant with her first child (OK! magazine)

“I’ve always looked forward to having grandchildren. Although I’m not relishing being called Grandma so I’ve been researching alternative names!”

She added, of her daughter’s pregnancy: “We’ve both had time to get our heads around it and now we’re over the moon. It makes me feel so emotional that my baby is having a baby of her own.”

Emilie has known her boyfriend for years and they have been a couple for six months, although he prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Emilie said: “He’s a lovely guy, really supportive and he’s really excited about the baby arriving. I’m really lucky to have him.”

She also said that she doubted herself at first, and added: “I keep thinking, am I really going to be able to do this? For ages I couldn’t actually get the words ‘I’m pregnant’ out of my mouth because I didn’t know how people would react – I even made mum tell my dad!

“Luckily I have the most supportive parents in the world and they’re both really excited.”

Marsh, who plays Michelle Connor in Corrie, said: “I’ve warned her that it’s going to be hard work, but I’ve also said that there are a lot of positives to being a young mum, too.

“There were times when I struggled because your life changes so much when you have a child especially when you are young, but I wouldn’t change what I have now for the world.

“Me, Emilie and David are best friends and I think that’s because there isn’t a huge age gap between us.”