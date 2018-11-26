Caitlyn Jenner to appear in Through The Keyhole

Caitlyn Jenner will star alongside the likes of Craig Revel Horwood and Johnny Vegas as a celebrity panellist in the new series of Through The Keyhole.

The US TV personality and former Olympian will star in one episode of the ITV comedy panel show, which goes inside the homes of celebrities and which will kick off with a Christmas special on December 14.

Jimmy Carr, Lorraine Kelly and Jonathan Ross will appear on the panel in the Christmas episode.

Other stars set to appear as panellists in the new eight-part series include EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and his Love Island star daughter Dani, new Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon, actor and musician Martin Kemp and TV presenter Carol Vorderman.

The popular series, originally presented by Sir David Frost, was rebooted in 2013 with Keith Lemon as the host.

Lemon said: “Nowt better than kicking off with a Christmas special of a show you love doing.

“Can’t believe the next series is the sixth!

“We’ve changed things a little bit this series.

“We won’t be showing the audience at home whose house it is beforehand so they can now play along with our celebrity panel.

“We have got a great panel this series as well as some ace houses!”