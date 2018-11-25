This has been daunting for me, says I’m A Celebrity’s Emily Atack

I’m A Celebrity contestant Emily Atack has said she is “soul-searching” after a break-up.

The Inbetweeners actress opened up to fellow camper Noel Edmonds as they chatted about relationships.

After Edmonds talked about his wife, Atack said: “I’ve not met that person yet.

“I’m soul searching at the moment, I had a difficult start to the year, I had a break-up after being with someone for five years.

“I’d got into the habit of needing that security, love and acceptance from a guy to make me happy.”

She went on: “For me this has been very daunting, I’m an open book and talk openly about my feelings and I’m sat here with no make-up on, I know that sounds vain but in here I’m not worried, I’m carefree.

“I’m a bit of a boozer on the outside and I thought coming in here without booze I’d be really quiet and shy, but I don’t need it at all.

“I’m nearly 29 and want to look after myself and who I am, the fact that I have freckles and no eyebrows!”

Edmonds predicted: “When you are 100% comfortable with yourself, shortly after that you will find that person because your positive energy radiates and you can only attract other positive energy.”