The Greatest Dancer’s Cheryl and Alesha Dixon go for glamour in new pictures

Cheryl and Alesha Dixon appear in glossy new pictures from BBC One’s new Saturday night talent show, The Greatest Dancer.

Singer Cheryl is one of the dance captains in the primetime programme, which will put a variety of dancers to the test in a bid to be named the greatest dancer of the series.

Cheryl is one of the dance captains on the show (BBC/Syco/Thames/David Ellis)

She will be joined by fellow dance captains Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Alesha Dixon is presenting the series (BBC/Syco/Thames/David Ellis)

Dixon, who won Strictly in 2007 and went on to be a judge on the show from 2009 until 2011, will present the series alongside Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.

Each of the stars have posed for colourful, stylised portraits ahead of the series airing in 2019.

Oti Mabuse is another captain on the show (BBC/Syco/Thames/David Ellis)

Advertising

The series is a co-production between creator Syco Entertainment and Thames and will feature a host of talent from across the world of dance from ballet to jazz and hip hop to Bollywood as they give the performances of their lives.

Jordan Banjo is co-hosting with Alesha Dixon (BBC/Syco/Thames/David Ellis)

The captains will be tasked with whittling down the acts that get through the audition stage before picking who they want to mentor and take through to the live shows.

Hinting at the format, Cheryl said: “The great thing about The Greatest Dancer is that we put the power into the audience’s hands.”

Matthew Morrison from Glee is the third captain (BBC/Syco/Thames/David Ellis)

Morrison said it is “unlike any other show out there”, and Mabuse said she is “looking for something that is really extraordinary, something that’s going to represent the genre that it’s from, and get everybody excited.”