Graeme Swann ‘loved every minute’ of Strictly Come Dancing

Graeme Swann has said he “loved every minute” of his Strictly Come Dancing adventure.

The former cricketer and his professional partner Oti Mabuse were shown the door during Sunday night’s results show, after losing out to Ashley Roberts in the dance-off.

He's the life, the soul and the lolz of #Strictly ? The Ballroom's going to be a lot quieter without @swannyg66 and @otimabuse! pic.twitter.com/oopofvcRAx — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 25, 2018

All the judges said they would save Roberts, with Craig Revel Horwood calling the decision “a no-brainer” and Darcey Bussell saying the former Pussycat Doll had the more “technically efficient performance”.

Swann posted a message on Twitter after his exit, saying: “And so the @bbcstrictly adventure comes to an end.

“I embraced it with all I had and loved every minute.

“Your messages of love and support are beautiful and I thank you all.

“I’m the lucky one, I got to spend ten weeks with the truly incredible @OtiMabuse.”

Advertising

And so the @bbcstrictly adventure comes to an end. I embraced it with all I had and loved every minute. Your messages of love and support are beautiful and I thank you all. I’m the lucky one, I got to spend ten weeks with the truly incredible @OtiMabuse. ?❤️???? — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) November 25, 2018

Mabuse thanked Swann for the “best laughs and jokes”.

“What a journey and experience it has been,” she said on Instagram.

“From spider man, thriller, fitness class and dancing on the moon its been the best season.

Advertising

“Thank you @bbcstrictly for an amazing and incredible season and thank you @officialgraemeswann for the best laughs and jokes for the past season but most importantly to everyone who voted every week.”

She added on Twitter: “Just want to truly make a special thank you to everyone who was on our side, sent positive messages and energy to us.

“Without you we wouldn’t have made it passed week 2 thank you for voting and seeing and hope and potential is Graeme and myself! It’s been unforgettable.”

Just want to truly make a special thank you to everyone who was on our side, sent positive messages and energy to us. Without you we wouldn’t have made it passed week 2 thank you for voting and seeing and hope and potential is Graeme and myself! It’s been unforgettable ❤️ — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) November 25, 2018

Strictly Come Dancing returns on December 1 at 6.50pm.