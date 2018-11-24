Danny Tetley and Brendan Murray eliminated during X Factor semi-final

Brendan Murray and Danny Tetley have been eliminated from The X Factor during the show’s semi-final.

The two singers, who were mentored by Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Williams respectively, failed to impress viewers and received the fewest votes, sending them packing without a chance to sing for survival.

Irish plumber Murray said: “This has been the best experience of my life, I want to thank everyone who voted for me every week, thank you Louis for taking me on.”

Bradford-born Benidorm performer Tetley said he did not think he would make it this far in the competition and added: “This is only the start for me.

We're sure all you #Tetleyettes would agree with @SimonCowell, @danny_tetley has certainly earnt his right to be here in the #SemiFinal ? #XFactorHead to https://t.co/Sl3sYm5Jai now to watch Danny's ? performance pic.twitter.com/3akVG97Dfm — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 24, 2018

“I love you guys, the team, Simon Cowell, thank you – we’ve got friendship, it’s awesome, I love you.”

Williams said that Tetley “has been my hero this entire competition, I’m going to miss him so much, but I’m still going to Yorkshire and having a Tetley’s bitter with him.”

Tomlinson praised Murray’s “A-plus performance” and said he was “so proud” of him.

Advertising

Murray had performed a version of Run by Snow Patrol, while Tetley tackled Shirley Bassey’s This Is My Life, as well as taking part in a group performance of Abba hits.

Nerves of steel! #XFactor Semi-Finalists do themselves proud in front of #ABBA legend Bjorn and cast members of Mama Mia: Here We Go Again ? Watch them smash some ABBA classics: https://t.co/IbpWKPEOoV pic.twitter.com/jBxD44aFrA — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) November 24, 2018

The show included a special appearance from Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, who helped prepare them for the routine.

Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee, duo Acacia and Aaliyah and Anthony Russell have made it through to Sunday’s episode, where another two acts will go head to head for a sing-off for a place in the final.

The X Factor continues on ITV at 8pm on Sunday.