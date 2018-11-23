Kimberley Walsh defends Cheryl’s X Factor performance

Kimberley Walsh has defended Cheryl’s X Factor performance, saying she felt “like a proud mum”.

The former Girls Aloud singer licked her hand and writhed around in a tight black bodysuit on last weekend’s show.

Media regulator Ofcom received complaints “objecting to the sexual tone and clothing in Cheryl’s routine”.

The clean version of #LoveMadeMeDoIt is now available! ?? Click here to listen ? https://t.co/HacOqYrCtP — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) November 22, 2018

Speaking to Heart, Walsh said of her ex-bandmate: “I thought it was amazing. I loved seeing her … on there doing what she does.”

She said of the criticism: “I don’t even get into any of that. I’m not interested in any negativity.

“I like seeing my best friend up there doing her thing and I just felt proud to be honest …

“She’s out there doing her thing again. I felt like a proud mum.”

Cheryl later spoke out about Sunday’s performance of new track Love Made Me Do It, saying the “sheer level of unbalanced negativity” towards her was “shocking”.

Walsh also addressed a comment made by Nadine Coyle, who was quoted as saying Girls Aloud were never friends.

“I don’t want people to genuinely believe that there was no friendship,” she said.

“We all went out together every single week. We all had some fab times.”