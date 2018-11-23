Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and The Rock among stars celebrating Thanksgiving

Celebrities in the US spent time with their families as they marked Thanksgiving.

The annual holiday – celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November across the Atlantic – traditionally features roast turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie for desert.

Celebrities took to social media to show fans how they were spending the day.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan spent Thanksgiving together in Los Angeles, with supermodel Kendall sharing a video of their evening.

Kim Kardashian West shared a picture on her Instagram story showing the family dinner table, complete with decorative flowers and plates.

Kylie Jenner, 21, shared pictures of daughter Stormi and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott throughout the day and showed off the turkey she cooked for the family.

Kourtney Kardashian marked the occasion by spending time with her former partner Scott Disick and their children Mason, eight, Penelope, six and three-year-old Reign.

The family posed together for a picture, with the three children wearing matching green pyjamas.

Kardashian posted the image to Instagram and captioned it: “I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Khloe Kardashian was the only one of her sisters not to spend the holiday in Los Angeles, instead staying in Ohio with daughter True and basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson spent his Thanksgiving in London, riding a horse that appeared alongside Russell Crowe in 2000 film Gladiator.

Alongside a picture of himself and the equine star, named Rusty, Johnson wrote the horse groaned when “6’5 265lbs of tattooed sunshine saddled up on him”, adding, “Thankful to Rusty and his pal, Rosey for coming to the crib today for some Thanksgiving ridin’ w/ the ohana”.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, was pictured cuddled up in bed with former baseball player boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their four children from previous relationships.

Rodriguez, who used to play for the New York Yankees, captioned the black and white snap: “Thankful for mornings like this with the ones I love most. I am truly blessed.”

Nick Jonas had a family meal along with fiancee Priyanka Chopra. Alongside a picture of the get together, popstar Jonas wrote: “What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones.”

Lena Dunham spent the day with a fellow endometriosis sufferer. The condition, which affects the uterus, led Dunham and her friend, called Jenneh, to undergo hysterectomies.

Comedian Dunham shared a picture of the pair together and captioned it: “This time last year I was recovering and Jenneh was prepping for major surgery. And so this smiling picture means an extra lot to me because I know where we’ve been, and boy have we earned it.

“The World Wide Web can be pretty hairy, but its ability to connect us is something to be grateful for, as is this singular woman. Here’s hoping you have surprises to be grateful for.”

Thanksgiving can be traced back to 1621 when Europeans, known as Pilgrims, invited the local Native Americans to a harvest feast after they experienced a successful season of produce growth.