The most-streamed Beatles songs of 2018 revealed

Here Comes The Sun has been named the most popular Beatles song of 2018, according to data about the UK’s music streaming audience.

The George Harrison-penned track has come out on top as the nation’s favourite song from the Fab Four, racking up more streams between January and November than any other, streaming service Deezer said.

Twist and Shout is in second place, Let It Be is third, Come Together is fourth and Hey Jude rounds off the top five.

Other songs in the top 20 include Day Tripper, I Want To Hold Your Hand, Penny Lane and While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

50 years ago today, @thebeatles released the groundbreaking 'The White Album'! What's your favourite song from the 1968 classic? You can now also hear the super deluxe 2018 reissue on Deezer: https://t.co/aoOg79l5I4 pic.twitter.com/3vEnobTbWG — Deezer UK (@deezeruk) November 22, 2018

Deezer has also shared other streaming statistics to mark the 50th anniversary of the group’s The White Album, which was released November 22, 1968 – including the surprisingly young age of many listeners.

It has been found that more people under the age of 25 currently stream Beatles tracks than those who would have been around in their heyday.

One in six (17%) of music fans streaming the Beatles on the platform are aged between 18 and 25, while those aged 55 and above make up just 13% of overall listeners.

The streaming data has also found that 75% of listeners are male, and that the top three locations of their fans are London, Glasgow and Birmingham.

The group’s home city of Liverpool is in fourth position of UK cities streaming the most of their music.

Dom Wallace, global pop editor at Deezer, said: “It’s fantastic to see that the Beatles are still continuing to attract new fans, more than half a century after they first took the world by storm.

“At Deezer, we’re always encouraging our users to discover new music, whether that’s unearthing a new track that was released a matter of hours ago, or finding something special from decades ago.

“The White Album is an iconic part of British music history, and we want to honour that with a playlist that will allow both new and long standing fans of the Beatles to enjoy all of their biggest hits, and discover new favourites along the way.”