I’m A Celebrity campmates stunned as Noel Edmonds arrives in jungle

The I’m A Celebrity campmates are shocked as Noel Edmonds makes his grand entrance into the jungle.

The TV presenter, a late arrival in the ITV series, will have power over his co-stars in the next Bushtucker Trial, which will air in Thursday’s episode.

In a preview clip, the 10 campmates are told by host Declan Donnelly: “You are now gladiators, and your fate will be decided by a new camp leader.

“All hail the emperor.”

All hail Noel Edmonds!

Edmonds makes a dramatic entrance on a Colosseum-inspired balcony overlooking them in the pouring rain.

He says: “Hail! Literally, and rain.”

The campmates all seem to be stunned, but actress Emily Atack is the most surprised of all in the preview footage.

She screeches and says: “Oh my God, it’s Noel Edmonds!”

The Bushtucker Trial’s name has been revealed as Unleash The Beast, although no further details – or who will be taking part in the challenge – have been unveiled.

A message on the programme’s official Twitter account said the “fate of our campmates now lies in the hands of a new camp leader”.

The former Deal Or No Deal host’s part in I’m A Celebrity this year has long been rumoured, and was confirmed by ITV earlier this week.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Thursday on ITV.