Robert De Niro ‘splits from wife of more than 20 years’

Robert De Niro has reportedly split from his wife of more than 20 years.

According to multiple reports in the US, the revered actor and star of films including The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull and Goodfellas has broken up with Grace Hightower.

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has reportedly split with his wife of more than 20 years (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The couple married in 1997 after meeting at a London restaurant and have two children together; a son, 20, and a six-year-old daughter.

De Niro, 75, and Hightower, 63, have split previously, with the actor filing for divorce in 1999. They later reunited and renewed their wedding vows in 2004.

Hightower is Oscar-winning star De Niro’s second wife. He married actress Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and they have two children. They divorced in 1988.

De Niro also has two children with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith.