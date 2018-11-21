Noel Edmonds will be emperor of the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Noel Edmonds is entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle as the emperor of the camp.

The former Deal Or No Deal host, 69, arrives on the ITV reality show on Thursday.

On Wednesday, hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby gave fans a peek at what they could expect.

The clip, shared on Twitter, shows Edmonds standing in a Colosseum clad in a purple robe.

Tomorrow night, you SHALL be entertained! All hail Emperor Noel. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/A7oTd3crYO — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2018

The presenters say: “Tomorrow our celebrities become gladiators and enter a magnificent jungle Colosseum.

“They will fight for honour and food.

“And one man holds their fate in his hands.

“All hail the emperor.”

“Are you not entertained?” asks Edmonds, as he is crowned.

Edmonds’s arrival had been rumoured and was confirmed by the official I’m A Celebrity Twitter account on Tuesday.

The latest instalment of the programme also saw John Barrowman win all 10 stars from his Bushtucker trial.

The Doctor Who and Torchwood actor had to retrieve the stars from a jungle shipwreck filled with critters, in order to win meals for the camp.

While he rummaged, crocodiles, water dragons and eels moved around him.

“I will admit that I was a little … it’s always scary when you do something like this because we’re not used to confined spaces,” he said afterwards.

He later said the win had given him a boost.

“I’ve been feeling very emotional over the past couple of days but today has lifted my spirits,” he said.

The group won a dinner of alpaca’s neck but the meal was interrupted when a python – busy swallowing a rat – was spotted in the camp.

“We are living in a horror movie,” said singer Fleur East in disgust.

Harry Redknapp had to pass the snake to get back to the camp and took it at a run.

“That’s the fastest I’ve moved in 40 years,” he joked.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.