Emmerdale viewers worried that Robert’s scam will have dire consequences
Robert is hoping to make money for his and Aaron’s future.
Emmerdale viewers were thrilled to see Robert Sugden get back to his scheming ways – but have predicted that his latest plan will have dire consequences.
Robert (Ryan Hawley) has teamed up with Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) to trick Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) into giving them control of the haulage firm.
Robert thinks the money is just what he and husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) need to start a family, but Aaron is not convinced.
Viewers of the ITV soap loved seeing Robert involved in the con.
“Robron are alive, scheming robs finally back i love MY LIFE,” said one person on Twitter.
“I love that scheming Robert is back and that he isn’t hiding it from Aaron,” said another.
“Nicola and Rob are the double act we deserve in life,” said another.
However, many fans are worried about about what will happen.
One person posted: “I do love scheming Robert but he always takes it too far. Taking his half of the haulage back okay, but taking home farm for every penny? It’s not going to be without consequences.”
Another warned: “What?!? They are plotting for Waterhouse now? Oh lord. You are gonna make a huge enemy out of Kim. This isn’t gonna end well Robert. Aaron’s right to be worried.”
Emmerdale continues on ITV.
