Stanley Johnson urges UK to ‘chuck Chequers’ on Brexit blind date

Stanley Johnson will to appear on a political blind date discussing Brexit and and urging the UK to “chuck Chequers”.

The father of former foreign secretary and Leave campaigner Boris will be paired up as part of a series of Brexit-themed lunch dates.

Johnson will appear alongside Ulrika Jonsson, diver Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black and Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, who has voiced her support for returning minister Amber Rudd.

Brexit Blind Dates will feature on the Victoria Derbyshire programme, with famous Leave and Remain supporters discussing the divisive issue over lunch.

Johnson, speaking on the show, urges MPs to “chuck Chequers” following a proposed deal laid out by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The veteran writer and former MEP has been paired with author Ella Whelan, who spoke of Johnson’s politician son saying: “I wouldn’t trust him as far as I would throw him.”

Love Island’s McDermott, who stepped down from a role in the Department for Education to campaign for Brexit, has backed her former boss Rudd as she returns to the Cabinet.

Zara McDermott attending the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

She said: “I worked under Amber Rudd. I looked at her and was like ‘that’s a really strong woman who knows her stuff’. She was a really good person to work under, quite inspiring.”

Black spoke to Brexiteer Jonsson, claiming leaving the European Union would be “very concerning” for LGBT rights.

Former Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has been paired with scientist, fertility expert and Remainer Lord Robert Winston.

TV presenter and Remain campaigner June Sarpong lunched with Top Gear’s original Stig, former racing driver Perry McCarthy.

Brexit Blind Dates is running on the Victoria Derbyshire programme from November 19 to 23 on BBC Two.