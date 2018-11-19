Saira Khan nearly turned down Dancing On Ice before son changed her mind

Broadcaster Saira Khan has told of how she had her doubts silenced over taking part in Dancing On Ice – by her 10-year-old son.

The Loose Women panellist is one of the 12 celebrities in the new series of the ITV ice skating show, but she originally planned to turn it down.

Khan, 48, said she feared she would not be able to juggle her workload and look after her two children, son Zac and seven-year-old daughter Amara, while taking part in the programme.

Saira Khan with husband Steve Hyde and children Zac and Amara (Hello! magazine)

She told Hello! magazine: “You know when your parenting is working when your children use the same language as you.

“Zac said, ‘Listen to yourself – you’ve got no time, you can’t do it, you don’t want to make a fool of yourself.’

“‘Why not just take a positive attitude and give it a go? Why don’t you do it for us?’”

Khan added: “As women get older, our lives consist of being parent, wife, friend, but we forget to put ourselves out of our comfort zone.

“We have to dig deeper and remember: ‘I can do this.’ It gives you a little bit more confidence and self-respect by having a go.”

The TV star, who was the runner-up in the first series of The Apprentice in 2005, has said she is coming on leaps and bounds with her ice skating training, having never done it before.

She said she has already performed a tricky “headbanger” move.

“That’s the one where they grab you by the legs and spin you round. It’s my favourite move,” she said.

Khan is partnered with professional skater Mark Hanretty for the new series, which will air in early 2019.

She is among stars including Grease actress Didi Conn, former Westlife star Brian McFadden, Coronation Street actress Jane Danson and ex-EastEnders star Richard Blackwood taking part in the new series.

Khan also told the magazine that she and husband Steve Hyde are considering adopting again.

They adopted Amara from an orphanage in Pakistan in 2011, after conceiving Zac via IVF.

“We’re in a good place,” she said.

“I do believe that love and stability can change a child and that not everyone comes from a perfect background. I like to think we’re a nice family and would like to offer that to somebody.”

