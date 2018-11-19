Kate Silverton ‘mourning’ after Strictly journey ends

Kate Silverton has said she is “in mourning” after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The newsreader and her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec were shown the door after a dance-off against cricketer Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse during Blackpool Week.

Silverton said on spin-off show It Takes Two: “We are in mourning.

“It was very strange not to be turning up.”

The 48-year-old told host Zoe Ball she had thought they had done better and that it was a “bit of a shocker” when she discovered they had ended up at the bottom.

She said: “It was a bit odd actually, because we had the lovely comments and then we had to go and do the interviews and things, and then when I came back I thought, ‘Oh we’ve done really really well’ and then when I came I went, ‘Oh we are still in the bottom two!’”

However, Silverton said she had gone out on a high.

“Leave the party while you are having fun,” she said. “And it was just the best weekend, it really was.”

The star fulfilled a promise to jump in the sea after making it through to the live show in Blackpool.

She said because she had a sore rib, she thought of her chilly dip as “an ice bath”.

“We did it safely can I stress that,” she said. “Aljaz was watching. I went in my gym gear and I just sat in the shallows.”

She said Strictly had been an amazing experience.

“I just loved it,” she said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.