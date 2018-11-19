Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show sparks Ofcom probe

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has launched an investigation into Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show over offensive language.

Anne Diamond, 64, was filling in for new presenter Vine, 53, on the show when a caller suddenly used the c-word to verbally attack her live on-air.

Anne Diamond (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules on offensive language.”

The word was used by the telephone caller, identified as “Chris”, just after 10.30am last month.

Matthew Wright (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Diamond apologised to viewers twice “for that creeping in on air.”

Vine took over the show after Matthew Wright quit following 18 years as its host.

The Wright Stuff has since been named after its new presenter.