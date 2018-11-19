Holly Willoughby catches the sun after I’m A Celebrity debut

Holly Willoughby took some time out to relax after making her debut co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Willoughby, 37, received a mixed response after presenting the ITV show alongside Declan Donnelly, 43.

Hours later she posted a snap of herself, on Instagram, with her head propped up on a towel and wrote: “Vitamin D”.

The host of This Morning laughed along to Donnelly’s jokes as she filled in for Ant McPartlin in Australia.

Many fans missed the usual Ant and Dec banter while others leapt to Willoughby’s defence, saying she needed more time.

Viewers saw the likes of Harry Redknapp, DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, The Chase’s Anne Hegerty, ex-EastEnders actress Rita Simons and The Vamps star James McVey arrive in the jungle.

McPartlin has taken a break away from TV following his drink-driving conviction.