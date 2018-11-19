Menu

Advertising

Holly Willoughby catches the sun after I’m A Celebrity debut

Showbiz | Published:

The TV host received a mixed response after presenting the ITV show with Declan Donnelly.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby took some time out to relax after making her debut co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Willoughby, 37, received a mixed response after presenting the ITV show alongside Declan Donnelly, 43.

Hours later she posted a snap of herself, on Instagram, with her head propped up on a towel and wrote: “Vitamin D”.

View this post on Instagram

Vitamin D … ☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

The host of This Morning laughed along to Donnelly’s jokes as she filled in for Ant McPartlin in Australia.

Many fans missed the usual Ant and Dec banter while others leapt to Willoughby’s defence, saying she needed more time.

Viewers saw the likes of Harry Redknapp, DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, The Chase’s Anne Hegerty, ex-EastEnders actress Rita Simons and The Vamps star James McVey arrive in the jungle.

McPartlin has taken a break away from TV following his drink-driving conviction.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News