Two more acts are eliminated from the X Factor

Singers Bella Penfold and Shan have been eliminated from the X Factor.

Penfold was shown the door after scoring the lowest amount of public votes and fan favourite Shan received her marching orders after a sing-off against Acacia and Aaliyah.

Judge Simon Cowell, who mentored both Penfold and Shan, said he was “more than shocked” at the results and vowed to add more slots to the X Factor tour so that they could both go too.

Penfold was eliminated early in Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV show.

She said she had had “the most incredible journey” and that the the main person she had to thank was Cowell.

“He has changed my life, he has really changed my life,” she said.

Later is was announced that Shan and Acacia and Aaliyah had pulled in the next fewest amount of votes so would have to sing off for their place in the competition.

The panellists were impressed with Shan’s powerful rendition of Rise Up but also praised the duo’s performance of Bang Bang.

Cowell and Louis Tomlinson decided to send home the girl group but Nile Rodgers, who was standing in for Groups mentor Robbie Williams, opted to save them.

Fourth judge Ayda Williams, Robbie’s wife, said while she had a “spirit crush” on Shan, the girls had shown “guts and bravery”.

She said she could not choose who to save so decided to send Shan home so that the vote would go to deadlock.

Host Dermot O’Leary then announced that the act with the lowest amount of public votes was Shan.

Visibly upset, Cowell made the decision to change the rules so that Shan and Penfold would at least get the join the X Factor tour.

The top six acts were supposed to be on the tour but he decided to expand it to eight slots.

“There is something I can do,” he said. “I can change the rules.”

The X Factor continues on ITV.