Simon Rimmer suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction on Sunday Brunch

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer joked about boosting ratings as he suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during the show – a hole in his jeans near the crotch.

Viewers started to notice the hole in his trousers as he interviewed Prue Leith with Tim Lovejoy, with many taking to Twitter to air their amusement.

The programme’s official Twitter account also posted a picture of Rimmer alongside Leith and Lovejoy, with the hole just visible.

One viewer responded: “Did @simonrim just flash a hole in the crutch of his trousers at @PrueLeith and the audience at home?”

A short while later, Rimmer acknowledged his wardrobe malfunction and said: “I’ve ripped them right there.”

He added: “Charles Venn, last night on Strictly in Blackpool, everyone was going crazy for his abs. I thought, you know what, I’ll go inner thigh.

“Get our ratings up.”

Lovejoy laughed as he learned that fans of the show were tweeting about his co-star’s awkwardly-placed jeans rip.

One viewer tweeted: “#SundayBrunch Hmmm just wondering why Simon appears to have a hole in his jeans. @SundayBrunchC4.”

“Has Simon split his pants??” one asked.

Another said: “Simon now conscious about keeping his legs closed for the rest of the shows sit down interviews and not concentrating on the guests!!!”

Rimmer later swapped his blue jeans for a pair of black jeans.