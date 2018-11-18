Glenda Jackson: I very rarely get offered anything that requires a camera

Oscar-winner and former MP Glenda Jackson has said she is rarely offered an acting role “that requires a camera”.

The 82-year-old said the parts she is offered do not tend to be too interesting.

The actress is set to narrate a production of Mary Queen Of Scots on the radio.

She told the Sunday Telegraph: “I very rarely get offered anything that requires a camera, be it television or film.

“The ones that do come my way are not very interesting.

“It is just extraordinary that still the majority of creative contemporary writers do not find women to be the central dramatic engine.”

Glenda Jackson (PA)

Jackson said radio is “probably my favourite medium”.

“I just think it’s a wonderful medium to act in,” she said. “The BBC is what I listen to most.”

In 1971 the actress starred in a film version of Mary Queen Of Scots, playing Elizabeth I.

Unmade Movies: Alex Mackendrick’s Mary Queen Of Scots is on December 8 on Radio 4 from 2.30pm to 4pm.