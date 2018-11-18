Diddy posts tribute after death of former girlfriend

Sean “Diddy” Combs said he has “been trying to wake up out of this nightmare” after the death of his former girlfriend Kim Porter.

Model and actress Porter, mother of three of Combs’ children, died on Thursday at the age of 47.

The rapper said he and Porter were “more than soulmates” as he shared a moving montage containing photos and video clips of them on social media.

He wrote: “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare.

“But I haven’t.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby.

“I miss you so much.

Advertising

“Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.”

“We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S***!!” he went on.

“And I miss you so much.

“Super Black Love.”

Combs and Porter, who was from Georgia, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

Together they have a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters. Combs also has three other children from other relationships. Porter also has a 27-year-old son from a previous relationship.