Cheryl’s X Factor performance was ‘painful,’ say viewers

Cheryl failed to win over fans with her comeback performance on the X Factor, with many saying it was “painful” to watch.

The star, who used to be a judge on the ITV show, sang her new track Love Made Me Do It during Sunday night’s results programme.

The raunchy routine saw Cheryl licking her hand and writhing around in a tight black bodysuit.

While some fans said they were thrilled to see the singer back in the limelight after her lengthy break, others criticised her vocals and her raunchy performance.

“Cheryl what an insult to genuine talent that was awful get off and stay off my ears can’t take anymore!” said one person on Twitter.

Cheryl what an insult to genuine talent that was awful get off and stay off my ears can’t take anymore! #XFactor — miaj (@miajames9999) November 18, 2018

“Oh Cheryl! That was worse than a Louis Walsh act week one of the live shows Know when to stop. Thank u, next,” said another.

Oh Cheryl! That was worse than a Louis Walsh act week one of the live shows ? Know when to stop. Thank u, next #xfactor — jen (@Pixiejenxx) November 18, 2018

Advertising

“Ooooo Cheryl cant sing at all! that was painful to listen too,” said one.

Ooooo Cheryl cant sing at all! ? that was painful to listen too. #XFactor — Logan Vines (@logansvines) November 18, 2018

“Maybe if Cheryl concentrated less on her awful dance routine she’d be able to sing,” suggested another person.

Maybe if Cheryl concentrated less on her awful dance routine she'd be able to sing — Lor (@Lkeegz) November 18, 2018

Advertising

“Cheryl’s performance sounded like one of those terrible auditions everybody cringes at,” said another.

However, not everybody felt the same way.

“Just watched the Cheryl performance and all I can say is CHERYL SHOULD HEADLINE COACHELLA,” gushed one impressed viewer.

Just watched the Cheryl performance and all I can say is CHERYL SHOULD HEADLINE COACHELLA — Paul (@pauldurie) November 18, 2018

“YOU LITERALLY JIST SLAYED THAT PERFORMANCE YAS GIRL,” tweeted another.

@CherylOfficial YOU LITERALLY JIST SLAYED THAT PERFORMANCE YAS GIRL ????????? — Martyn??‍♂️❤️ ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Cheryl_Martyn) November 18, 2018

Love Made Me Do it is the singer’s first new single since 2015’s Only Human.