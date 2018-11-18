Menu

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate 18th wedding anniversary

Showbiz | Published:

The Hollywood stars married at the Plaza in New York in 2000.

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones on the red carpet

Catherine Zeta Jones shared a romantic photo of her and husband Michael Douglas to mark the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary.

The black and white picture posted on Instagram shows Zeta-Jones smiling as the actor leans in and appears to whisper in her ear.

The actress, 49, captioned the post with heart emojis, writing simply: “18 years.”

18 years.?

The star couple tied the knot at the Plaza in New York in 2000.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 74, are parents to son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 15.

