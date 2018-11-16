Advertising
Tallia Storm pens Gemma Collins song
The singer said she tried to capture Gemma’s infectious personality and character in the song.
Tallia Storm has written a song about her fellow Celebs Go Dating star Gemma Collins.
The British singer penned the track – entitled It’s The GC – for online retailer Boohoo.com.
Collins is set to unveil her new GC X Boohoo collection and the song will feature in the campaign.
The video is set at a London private members’ club and sees the “GC” channel Marilyn Monroe as she “performs” her track.
Storm said: “It’s The GC is a playful track that I wrote about Gemma for this campaign.
“In truth the lyrics came so easily as everyone is so endeared by Gemma.
“Her personality and character are infectious, and I hope that’s what people feel when they listen to the song – everyone loves the GC!”
The video will be released across social media from Boohoo.com on Friday November 16.
The single will be on iTunes and Spotify the same day.
