Tallia Storm pens Gemma Collins song

Tallia Storm has written a song about her fellow Celebs Go Dating star Gemma Collins.

The British singer penned the track – entitled It’s The GC – for online retailer Boohoo.com.

Collins is set to unveil her new GC X Boohoo collection and the song will feature in the campaign.

The video is set at a London private members’ club and sees the “GC” channel Marilyn Monroe as she “performs” her track.

Gemma Collins (Ian West/PA)

Storm said: “It’s The GC is a playful track that I wrote about Gemma for this campaign.

“In truth the lyrics came so easily as everyone is so endeared by Gemma.

“Her personality and character are infectious, and I hope that’s what people feel when they listen to the song – everyone loves the GC!”

The video will be released across social media from Boohoo.com on Friday November 16.

The single will be on iTunes and Spotify the same day.