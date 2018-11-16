Muse succeed over Olly Murs in battle to top of the charts

Muse have scored their sixth number one album with their new record Simulation Theory.

The rock band, who released their eighth album last week, fended off competition from Olly Murs, whose new record You Know I Know has debuted in second place.

Muse’s previous number one records include Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006) and Drones (2015).

Olly Murs (Peter Byrne/PA)

Murs’s sixth album, a new record combined with a greatest hits collection, is his first to not top the charts since his self-titled debut in 2010.

Number three on the Official Albums Chart is the official soundtrack to The Greatest Showman, while a 50th anniversary reissue of the Beatles’ The White Album has debuted at number four.

Queen’s Platinum Collection rounds off the top five this week, as fans continue streaming the group’s songs in the wake of the release of Bohemian Rhapsody in cinemas.

Elsewhere on the charts, the Spice Girls’ Greatest Hits has shot back into the top 40 to number 25 thanks to tickets going on sale for their forthcoming reunion tour.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Ariana Grande has notched up a second week at number one with Thank U, Next.

Ariana Grande (Ian West/PA)

The song has achieved the biggest weekly UK streaming figures for any track so far this year, with 9.76 million plays, according to the Official Charts Company.

It is the highest since Luis Fonsi’s Despacito scored 10.6 million streams in a week in May 2017.

The song from the US pop star has a combined downloads and streaming equivalent sales figure of 95,000, which is more than double its closest rival Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, at number two.

Woman Like Me by Little Mix remains at number three, Rita Ora’s Let You Love Me has jumped one spot to fourth place, and Funky Friday by Dave featuring Fredo is at number five.