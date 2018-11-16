List of top-selling works by living artists after Hockney breaks record

David Hockney has smashed the auction record for a living artist after his Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) sold at Christie’s in New York.

Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) (Yui Mok/PA)

The 1972 painting, said to feature his former partner Peter Schlesinge, sold for $90.3 million (£70.6 million).

Here are some of the other works of art which have collected record sums.

Jeff Koons – Balloon Dog (Orange) – $58.4 million (£45.7 million)

Gerhard Richter – Abstraktes Bild – $46.4 million (£36.4 million)

Jasper Johns – Flag – $36 million (£28.2 million)

Ed Ruscha – Smash – $30.4 million (£23.8 million)

Christopher Wool – Untitled (Riot) – $29.9 million (£23.4 million)