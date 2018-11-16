Menu

I’m A Celebrity… First look teaser of Holly and Dec ahead of Sunday’s show

This weekend a new batch of celebrities will head into the jungle.

Declan Donnelly has promised the “wait is nearly over” as he and Holly Willoughby appeared together in a clip to tease the return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The ITV series returns this Sunday, fronted by Donnelly and Willoughby – who is standing in for Ant McPartlin.

A short video teaser opens with Donnelly saying: “The wait is almost over and the adventure of a lifetime is about to begin for 10 familiar faces.”

Referencing his new co-cost, he then says: “Sorry, 11 familiar faces. You’re in the jungle.”

Willoughby replies: “I know, how did I get here. Help me.”

The duo will make their presenting debut on the series together on Sunday night at 9pm.

Earlier in the week, Willoughby shared a small video clip of herself in the Australian jungle, saying she had been “lifting up toilet seats” wherever she goes.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on November 18 on ITV.

