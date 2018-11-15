Menu

Stormzy confirms headline slot at Glastonbury 2019

He will become the first grime artist to headline the festival.

Stormzy

Grime artist Stormzy has confirmed he will appear as a headline act at next year’s Glastonbury festival.

The London musician will take to the Pyramid Stage next summer in the headline slot on Friday.

He posted an image on his Instagram account of a poster which read: “Stormzy Friday! First Glastonbury headliner revealed.”

The caption added: “THE HEADLINE ACT – GLASTONBURY 2019, well lets be f****** having ya then.”

The London musician will take to the Pyramid Stage next summer (Stormzy/PA)

The same poster previously appeared in the window of an Oxfam charity shop sparking rumours of his headlining.

Oxfam has partnered the festival for around 25 years, having been chosen by Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis.

His album Gang Signs & Prayer was named Best Album at the 2018 Brit awards.

