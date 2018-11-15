Pregnant Amy Schumer cancels show after being taken to hospital with nausea

Amy Schumer has cancelled a stand-up show in Dallas after being taken to hospital with severe, second-trimester nausea.

Posting a message to her fans on Instagram, she said both she and her baby were fine. Alongside the message she shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

Schumer, 37, thanked the doctors and nurses caring for her and promised to reschedule Thursday’s show at Winspear Opera House.

The comedian said she had been suffering from a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, which can cause severe morning sickness.

She wrote: “Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine.

“Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!

“Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, announced in late October that they were expecting their first child together. The couple married in February.

In the same post she encouraged fans to vote in the US midterm elections.