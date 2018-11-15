Menu

Advertising

Jodie Whittaker sets Regent Street aglow at Christmas lights switch-on

Showbiz | Published:

The first female Doctor Who hit the button to applause from the central London crowd.

Regent Street Christmas Lights 2018

Jodie Whittaker left Regent Street bathed in dazzling light as she switched on its famous Christmas lights.

Crowds gathered to watch the first female Doctor Who hit the switch that would activate the famous London shopping street’s festive display.

Regent Street Christmas Lights 2018 – London
Fireworks light up the sky over Regent Street as the lights are switched on (Ian West/PA Wire)

She stood alongside Heart Radio presenters Jamie Theakston and Sian Welby as she prepared to press the switch.

She was joined by the cast of West End musical Dreamgirls who performed a number of songs from the successful show prior to the switch-on. They were followed by singer Calum Scott.

Regent Street Christmas Lights 2018 – London
Jodie Whittaker hits the button alongside Calum Scott, Sian Welby, and the cast of Dreamgirls (Ian West/PA)

Regent Street had been shut to traffic and its shops closed later than usual to celebrate the event.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News