Jodie Whittaker sets Regent Street aglow at Christmas lights switch-on

Jodie Whittaker left Regent Street bathed in dazzling light as she switched on its famous Christmas lights.

Crowds gathered to watch the first female Doctor Who hit the switch that would activate the famous London shopping street’s festive display.

Fireworks light up the sky over Regent Street as the lights are switched on (Ian West/PA Wire)

She stood alongside Heart Radio presenters Jamie Theakston and Sian Welby as she prepared to press the switch.

She was joined by the cast of West End musical Dreamgirls who performed a number of songs from the successful show prior to the switch-on. They were followed by singer Calum Scott.

Jodie Whittaker hits the button alongside Calum Scott, Sian Welby, and the cast of Dreamgirls (Ian West/PA)

Regent Street had been shut to traffic and its shops closed later than usual to celebrate the event.