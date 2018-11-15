Holly Willoughby shares first jungle message: I’ve seen crocodiles and stuff

Holly Willoughby has shared her first message from the Australian jungle, saying she has been “lifting up toilet seats” wherever she goes.

The 37-year-old was speaking ahead of her first stint presenting ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly when the show returns on Sunday night.

She will co-host the series alongside Donnelly as Ant McPartlin takes a break from his presenting duties following his arrest for drink-driving.

In a short video clip shared with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, who is filling in for Willoughby while she is Down Under, the TV star said: “Hi Phil, hi Rochelle, it’s only me in the Australian jungle.

Our @hollywills has made it to the @imacelebrity Jungle, and sent us this exclusive message! Hands up who's excited for Sunday… ? #imaceleb #thismorning pic.twitter.com/r2wWZSUIuG — This Morning (@thismorning) November 15, 2018

“I’ve arrived safe and sound, I’m settling into my new home. It’s amazing here! It’s so beautiful.

“For somebody that’s not that brilliant with nature, I’m sort of fitting in OK. I’ve seen a spider. It was only a little one, but it was a real-life spider. I’m lifting up toilet seats wherever I go. I’m checking inside my shoes. Yet to see a snake.”

She revealed that so far they had done a “few sort of rehearsal-y bits. I’ve done a Bushtucker Trial. Well, I haven’t done it, but I’ve watched one. So I’ve seen crocodiles and stuff”.

Willoughby also referenced something that had “landed on her arm” while she was talking in the video, after previously joking she is “scared of everything that moves”.

In the clip, she said: “There’s things that land on you everywhere. They have flies that bite. Everything bites. Everything wants to eat you. We’re just gearing up to get ready. You all know the line-up now, which I think is amazing. If I’m feeling nervous, the celebrities must be even more nervous.

“I’m going to try and send you lots of little pieces as I find them. Just stuff for you, ‘coz I can kind of film things, which you can’t get… just swiping out another fly. See how relaxed I am with that now?”

She ended the message sending her love back to Schofield and Humes in the UK.

This year’s 10-strong line-up of contestants includes former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp, Coronation Street star Sair Khan, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles and former X Factor finalist Fleur East.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 18 on ITV.