Vicky Pattison backing ‘lovely bit of kit’ Nick Knowles to win I’m A Celeb

Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Vicky Pattison is backing Nick Knowles to win this year’s series.

Pattison, who won the ITV series in 2015, has also said she would not mind seeing him strip off in the jungle shower.

Pattison told This Morning: “I know we’ve had a run of strong women winners, so I wouldn’t mind seeing a fella win.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing Nick Knowles win. I sat next to him once at the TV Choice Awards and he was a lovely bit of kit.

“He’s a lovely looking fella. Get him in that jungle shower!”

The former Geordie Shore star was joined by last year’s Queen of the Jungle Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, who said she is hoping to see former X Factor star Fleur East take the title.

Toffolo added: “I’ve followed her a bit over the years and I think she’s very strong and tough.”

Pattison also revealed that she has given Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack “quite a lot of advice” before she takes part in the programme, which starts on Sunday.

“I hope I’ve not cheated at all,” she added.

“I just told her to be brave and not be a girl pants in the trials and to not sleep during the day even if she is tired because nobody wants to watch you sleeping, and to help out in camp.”

The new series, which sees Holly Willoughby presenting alongside Declan Donnelly while Ant McPartlin takes time away from his TV commitments, will also see football manager Harry Redknapp and The Chase’s Anne Hegerty knuckle down in the jungle.

The line-up is completed by actor and entertainer John Barrowman, The Vamps star James McVey, former EastEnders actress Rita Simons, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan, Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer and surprise addition Noel Edmonds.