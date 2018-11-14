Little Mix naked and covered in insults in dramatic new image

Little Mix have shared an image of themselves stripped naked with insults written all over their bodies.

The black and white photograph shared on Instagram shows the singers – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson – sat on the floor and coiled around each other so that their modesty is protected.

Words such as “ugly”, “slutty”, “weak” and “stupid” are scrawled over their bodies.

The dramatic image was accompanied by a body positive message which is thought to have been taken from the group’s forthcoming song, Strip.

The post says: “Take off all my makeup cos I love what’s under it.

“Rub off all your words don’t give a f*** I’m over it.

“Jiggle all this weight, yeah you know I love all of this.

“Finally love me naked, sexiest when I’m confident.”

It continued: “Thank you for being part of this incredible journey with us.

“#LM5 featuring #Strip is coming Friday 16.11.18.

“The girls x.”