Inbetweeners stars to reunite for 10th anniversary show

The stars of The Inbetweeners will reunite for a special one-off programme to mark 10 years since the hit sitcom debuted.

Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison will join forces for a two-hour studio show on Channel 4, looking back at the hit series about four hapless sixth-form students and their often cringeworthy and misguided capers.

The E4 sitcom ran for three series from 2008 until 2010, and saw Bird play Will McKenzie, a socially awkward newcomer to the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive, who befriends sensitive Simon (Thomas), sex-mad Jay (Buckley) and dim-witted Neil (Harrison).

The Inbetweeners (John Wright/PA Archive/E4)

The Inbetweeners was a huge success both critically and with audiences, winning a Bafta TV Award and a British Comedy Award, and it went on to spawn two spin-off films.

The cast will reminisce about the programme in the special – working title The Inbetweeners 10th Birthday Party – which will also include behind the scenes clips, surprise guests, celebrity fans, unseen footage and embarrassing stories.

There will be a tribute to the words and phrases conjured up by the programme, many of which found their way into the vocabulary of the nation’s younger viewers.

The programme will also honour the funniest moments from across the three series and two films in a new awards format, with categories ranging from best sex scene to best ever moment.

Tom Beck, Channel 4’s head of live events and commissioning editor for entertainment, said: “Will, Jay, Simon and Neil spent years failing to sneak into the best parties, so I’m very pleased to throw one that they’re definitely invited to.

“I just hope Will brings his Mum.”

Co-executive producer Will Macdonald said: “The love for The Inbetweeners is huge, the kind of love that Jay would boast he’s had many times – big celebrities, millions of viewers and loving fans from across the globe.

“And it’s so exciting the boys will be back together to feel that love from all those people and enjoy it first-hand. What could possibly go wrong?”