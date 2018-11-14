Bafta to honour Richard E Grant with career retrospective

Award-winning actor Richard E Grant is to be honoured with a career retrospective hosted by Bafta.

The star will reflect on his 30-year acting career at the Bafta: A Life In Pictures event, which explores the work of towering figures in the world of cinema.

Previous guests have included Martin Scorsese, Kate Winslet Kenneth Branagh, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep, who have been honoured for their work on screen and behind the scenes.

Grant shot to fame in the cult British comedy classic Withnail And I, and he has since starred in Gosford Park and a string of period films.

Recently he has entered the Marvel universe in Logan.

The event examining his career will be held at Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly, London, on December 2, with tickets available from Wednesday. For more information, visit www.bafta.org.