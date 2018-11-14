Aerosmith’s Joe Perry ‘doing well’ after being taken to hospital

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is “doing well” after being taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

The musician, 68, fell ill after performing alongside Billy Joel in New York on Saturday.

In a statement, Perry’s publicist said paramedics gave him oxygen backstage at Madison Square Garden, adding he was alert and expected to return to the road later this month.

Doing well, thanks for all the love and support! — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) November 13, 2018

Following the incident, Perry cancelled an appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida on Sunday.

Perry had joined Joel, 69, on stage for a rendition of Aerosmith’s Walk This Way.