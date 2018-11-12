Tamara Beckwith hopes to be ‘glam-ma’ to granddaughter Luna

Tamara Beckwith has said she hopes to be a “glam-ma” rather than a scary grandmother to her daughter’s newborn baby.

The former socialite and art gallery owner, 48, added she has loved seeing daughter Anouska, 31, take to motherhood so well.

She told Hello! magazine that her granddaughter Luna, who was born in August, is “divine”, adding: “She’s only just arrived but so far she she’s been a little angel. As soon as I picked her up she fitted right in.

“She has brought us an extra bundle of joy. I don’t want to be the granny you’re a bit scared to visit. I hope to be the glam-ma who plays and has fun.”

Beckwith, who is also mother to children Violet and Vero with her husband Giorgio Veroni, said Anouska has taken to motherhood as “the most easy and natural thing for her in the world” and that she and her long-term partner Luke McSwiney are “very calm, very serene, very manana – whereas I’m always on the hoof.”

She added: “We feel so extremely lucky to have another gorgeous little baby bean to be part of our lives and make us see different things.”

Anouska told the magazine she hopes to pass on to Luna the lessons she has learnt from her own mother, saying it was from her that she learned “to always accept yourself and never try to be something you’re not and to always have a smile, even when things are tough”.

