Sir Cliff Richard to perform at Greenwich Music Time 2019

Sir Cliff Richard will perform a special concert as part of the Greenwich Music Time festival next summer.

The pop star’s performance will mark the event’s fifth anniversary, and follows his 2017 stint at the festival.

Sir Cliff, 78, said: “I’m so delighted to be coming back to Greenwich Music Time next year. Performing once again in such a unique location will be particularly special.

✨ ANNOUNCEMENT ✨ The first artist joining our 2019 line up is Cliff Richard, who is returning to @VikingCruisesUK presents Greenwich Music Time following two amazing sold out shows in 2017 Tickets go on sale Sunday 18th November at 10am pic.twitter.com/AzV70uAh5D — Greenwich Music Time (@GreenwichMusicT) November 12, 2018

“Live shows are the best part of being an artist. I can connect with my incredible fans directly and thank them for all of their endless love and support.”

The music star, who is one of the biggest-selling artists ever with more than 250 million records sold worldwide, will take to the stage overlooking the River Thames and backed by the Old Royal Naval College on Monday July 1 2019.

He will entertain the crowd with some of his best-known hits as well as songs from his new album Rise Up, his first collection of new material in 14 years.

Other stars who have performed as part of the series of shows include Sir Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, Seal, The Jacksons and Il Divo.

Tickets for Sir Cliff at Greenwich Music Time will go on sale at 10am on November 18.