Kim Kardashian West urges people to ‘come together during these trying times’

Kim Kardashian West urged people to “come together” during “these trying times” as her home state of California was still dealing with deadly wildfires and the aftermath of a mass shooting.

The reality TV star was one of the celebrities forced to flee their homes as fires ravaged the beleaguered state, leaving at least 31 dead and destroying thousands of homes.

The fires – which are still raging in northern and southern California – came after a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday.

The Reality TV Show of 2018 at the #PCAs is Keeping Up With the Kardashians. https://t.co/yZ3L8WK9AO pic.twitter.com/nl7jax8Wp7 — E! News (@enews) November 12, 2018

Accepting the prize for the reality show of the year at the E! People’s Choice Awards for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian West had a message of unity.

Standing alongside her mother, Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, she said: “Thank you guys so much, it’s been a really rough week. Our hearts are broken because of the shooting as well as the devastating fires that are burning.

“It’s amazing to see resilient spirit as well as people risking their lives on the front lines. Our country is stronger when we come together. We must continue to reach out during these trying times.”

Kardashian West, 38, wore an eye-catching outfit for the occasion, turning heads in a patterned nude and black see-through dress with white boots.

She was one of the A-list residents of the Malibu area forced to leave their homes as the deadly wildfires destroyed large swathes of California.

On Sunday, authorities said a total of 29 people had so far died in the Northern California fires, making it the joint deadliest in state history.

Across the state, the death toll stood at 31 but nearly 230 people were still unaccounted for, leading to fears it could rise.